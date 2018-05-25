0 Jacksonville man's ex-stepfather, mother arrested in connection with his murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced three arrests in connection with the murder of a man who was reported missing in March.

Two of the people arrested are the man's ex-stepfather and his mother.

Jamel Kelly was last seen alive on March 6, JSO Chief Scott Dingee said. Police were initially called to Langford Street that night.

JSO announcing 3 arrests for murder of Jamel Kelly. Last seen alive on March 6. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rIcQvPHsvO — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 25, 2018

Stacey Studemire, Kelly's mother, and Kelly's girlfriend spoke with police. They said Kelly had been chased by a group of men -- later determined to include Kelly's ex-stepfather Gerod Studemire and three other individuals -- away from his house and hadn't been seen since.

Kelly's mother downplayed the incident, Dingee said. Officers searched the area, didn't find Kelly, didn't find evidence of a crime and documented the incident in an information report.

Dingee said Kelly was living with his mother, Stacey Studemire, and they were having domestic issues. Investigators believe Stacey Studemire called Gerod Studemire to confront Kelly about those domestic issues.

Dingee said investigators believe Gerod Studemire killed Kelly on March 6.

On March 9, Kelly's ex-girlfriend called police to report that Kelly was still missing. She said Kelly hadn't been on social media, hadn't been seen by anyone else and she hadn't heard from him. She said this was completely out of character for Kelly.

Officers searched for Kelly again and did not find him.

Stacey Studemire is believed to have helped with covering up murder. That’s the victims’ own mother. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IEUMrTLQDh — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 25, 2018

On March 10, JSO's missing persons unit was notified. Based on the information those detectives found, they had reason to believe Kelly was dead.

By then, the case was upgraded to a missing person case and Kelly had been entered into a national database of missing persons.

On March 13, JSO's homicide unit was contacted. After a detailed investigation, those detectives also had reason to believe Kelly was dead and he was killed by Gerod Studemire.

Investigators said they have evidence to prove that after killing Kelly that night, Gerod Studemire and another individual loaded Kelly's body into Studemire's 1999 Lincoln Continental.

Some time after that night, the Lincoln Continental was burned and destroyed. Kelly's body has still not been located, Dingee said.

JSO believes Gerod Studemire killed Kelly in March, & group put body in car & torched car. Officers anticipate even more arrests. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Vob0xIwVjt — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 25, 2018

On Wednesday, Kelly's mother, Stacey Studemire, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to a murder. On Thursday, Shaakira Atwater, one of Gerod Studemire's multiple girlfriends, as arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to a murder.

On Friday, Gerod Studemire was arrested by JSO's SWAT Team on charges of murder and evidence tampering. Dingee said Studemire is being held in the Duval County Jail on a bond of over $1 million.

Officers believe there are subjects involved in this case and anticipate even more arrests.

Dingee said it knows the Lincoln Continental is burned, but does not have the car in its possession, so investigators are interested in learning where the car is located. The car has Florida tag number AEHK07.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

