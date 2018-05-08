Jacksonville massage parlor, owner lose licenses after prostitution bust

A Jacksonville massage parlor and its owner had their licenses revoked by the Florida Department of Health.
In new documents filed Monday, the State of Florida imposed penalties on the Florida Oasis Massage and Spa and the owner, 49-year-old Hong Sun.
Florida Oasis Massage and Spa used to operate inside a unit at Southside business park located on Fortune Parkway before it was shut down.
In 2016, Sun’s massage parlor was busted for prostitution in an undercover sting.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sun offered to perform a sex act on the officer who posed as a client.
According to the report, Sun “removed her top” and exposed herself. She was arrested and charged with offering prostitution.
Kara Nichols worked next-door to the massage parlor and said she suspected something shady was going on behind closed doors.
“Men would be their customers. There were no women customers,” Nichols said.
In addition to losing her license, Sun must pay more than $2,800 in fines and fees.
