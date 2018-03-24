0 Jacksonville men, teen charged in Nassau County assault, shooting

Seven Jacksonville men and a 13-year-old who were involved in an aggravated assault and shooting in Hilliard were arrested Thursday evening and face charges.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said they were arrested around 6:30 p.m. at 10132 Mulberry Annex Road in Hilliard.

Two vehicles with eight people inside went to the residence to confront a man about a dispute.

The suspects jumped on the victim and struck him with their fists.

The Sheriff's Office said all of the suspects then jumped into one of the vehicles in which they had arrived and fled the area. Authorities said the victim and others tried to chase the suspects in another vehicle.

Two of the suspects in the vehicle took out and fired guns at the victim and others who were chasing them in a vehicle.

A deputy stopped and arrested the suspects' vehicle on U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found two handguns, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Arrested were:

Christopher James Sierra , 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, child abuse and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, child abuse and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Michael Shawn Carter , 22, is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and discharge a firearm from a vehicle.

, 22, is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and discharge a firearm from a vehicle. Ernest Alan Pitts , 23, is charged with battery and child abuse.

, 23, is charged with battery and child abuse. Stephen James Sierra , 21, is charged with battery and child abuse.

, 21, is charged with battery and child abuse. Devan James Sierra , 19, is charged with battery and child abuse.

, 19, is charged with battery and child abuse. Brandon Derrell Washington , 25, is charged with battery and child abuse.

, 25, is charged with battery and child abuse. Delando Larry Pitts , 24, is charged with battery and child abuse.

, 24, is charged with battery and child abuse. The 13 year old male juvenile is charged with drug possession and battery.





© 2018 Cox Media Group.