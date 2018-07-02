0 Jacksonville ministry leaders rescue teens from burning bus

A group of teens was headed back to Jacksonville after a church retreat when their bus caught fire in South Carolina.

Robin Collins says her son was on the bus with a group of middle school and high school boys from Chets Creek Church when the driver thought a tire popped.

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road but stopped too close to the guard rail, preventing the doors from opening, Collins said.

Collins said the driver tried to move the bus forward but it wouldn't start because the engine in the back was on fire.

Video shows the bus quickly filling with black smoke.

She said group leaders realized what was going on and rushed to get the emergency exits open.

Collins says the leaders started pulling children off the bus through the windows. Several cars stopped and bystanders helped to pull the kids out.

She said some of students had scrapes and bruises and a few people in the back were evaluated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Collins sent Action News Jax photos of the bus that she took at the scene that show the charred back of the bus.

She gave credit to the staff leaders who got the children to safety, calling them heroes.

