Jacksonville mother says she can't grieve over daughter's murder; says second suspect on the run

A local mother said she can’t grieve her daughter’s death because a second suspect is still on the run.
Investigators said Sahara Barkley was shot and killed outside the Stockton Street BP station on New Year's Day.
Barkley’s mother, Rosie Brooks-White, said she’s waiting for a call from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrest of the second person involved in the deadly carjacking.
A local mother tells me she can't grieve her daughter's death because a second suspect is still on the run. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/G9w1YMuCGP— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 4, 2018
Police said surveillance video from inside the convenience store led to the arrest of Tairrah McGriff.
The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Witnesses said Barkley was shot when she confronted McGriff and a man, who were stealing her 2017 silver Chevrolet Impala.
They said the man drove off in the car.
“Had he not took the car, I still believe my daughter would still be here,” Brooks-White said.
The devastated mother said investigators are looking for another suspect but are not revealing the person’s identity.
“I could be sitting in here now and he could be standing right out there," she said. "I could never know who he is.”
Action News Jax contacted the Sheriff's Office to ask if another suspect has been named. We have not yet received a response.
