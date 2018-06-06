0 Jacksonville mother warning residents after dog bitten, killed by snake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local mother is warning people with pets and small children to be on the lookout for snakes after her dog died after being bitten this week.

Donna Covington lives in Durbin Crossing. She said Sunday started out like any other day, with her dogs playing in the yard.

But that day she said her dog was bitten by a snake, which she believes came from the retention pond just feet away.

Dale, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was known to entertain himself jumping for the bird feeder in the backyard, and relaxing with his counterpart, Chip.

“I have a Chip and Dale dog, you know, Disney fan,” Covington said.

But Dale, the loving little pup, was also curious and fearless.

Three years ago, Covington said a water moccasin left a scar on Dale's head from a bite he survived.

Saturday she said he brought a harmless black snake in the house, but Sunday was different.

“My poor dog,” Covington said. “He was foaming at the mouth and everything.”

She rushed Dale to the animal ER.

“They tried to inject into his heart, and gave him CPR and everything, and they just knew it was a snakebite because of how fast he went,” Covington said.

Fearing for other people’s pets and children, Covington posted a warning on the Nextdoor app, only to find many of her neighbors posting similar concerns.

Wildlife experts say we’re seeing more snakes these days because of the hot and wet weather, and mating season.

This pet owner just wishes she could’ve done more.

“I’m feeling really guilty, and I think the hardest part is having to be the one who held him while he was going through that,” Covington said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.