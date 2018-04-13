0 Jacksonville nurse with history of substance abuse has license restricted

The Florida Department of Health announced this week that a Jacksonville nurse had an emergency restriction put on her license.

Ginny Raulerson admitted to her treatment supervisor that she consumed two to three tablets of Ambien per night and consumed a drug used to treat pain that she obtained “off the streets,” according to the health department.

The report obtained by Action News Jax details a decadelong reported substance abuse problem.

In the document, doctors diagnosed her with opiate and sedative dependence and ethanol abuse, among other things.

Despite a decade-long reported substance abuse problem, a local nurse was still able to practice up until this week. The Health Department's response when I asked why it took years to restrict her license, at 6 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OxkkPtjVWG — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 12, 2018

The issues began in 2006, when Raulerson was caught stealing opiates from St. Vincent’s Medical Center. As a result, her license was suspended for five years.

In 2011, Raulerson underwent a physiological evaluation in an effort to reinstate her license. The doctor recommended she complete treatment at the partial hospitalization level, which she did.

Following her treatment, the report said Raulerson entered into a five-year mental health and chemical dependency monitoring contract with Intervention Project for Nurses.

Under her contract, she was required to abstain from the consumption of alcohol and drugs and submit to random toxicology screenings.

However, the report said Raulerson’s urine samples returned diluted and abnormal at least six times between 2011 and 2014.

Despite the results, the board reinstated Raulerson’s nursing license in February 2013.

According to the report, between 2011 and 2014, Raulerson's urine samples returned dilute and abnormal at least six times. Despite that, the Board still reinstated her license in February 2013. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tBbqgnOQdy — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 12, 2018

The report said shortly after her license was reinstated, Raulerson relapsed and consumed alcohol.

Raulerson was evaluated yet again by a doctor in 2014. The doctor said she was not able to practice nursing with reasonable skill and safety to patients and recommended she engage in an inpatient health care specific treatment.

Due to her failure to progress with treatment, the IPN extended her monitoring contract for another five years. During that time, Raulerson worked as a nurse at Baker County Correctional and San Jose Health and Rehab.

According to the report, in October 2017, Raulerson’s urine drug screen returned positive for drugs used to treat insomnia and anxiety.

In February of 2018, her monitoring contract with IPN was terminated due to her failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the contract.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Health to find out what it takes to permanently restrict a nurse’s license.

The Department of Health said the board makes the decision based on the facts and evidence of the individual case.

Action News Jax also reached out to the IPN program to see what its success rate is with helping addicted practitioners. We’re still waiting to hear back.

