0 Jacksonville officers: Drive-by shooter's bullet hits 10-year-old boy playing video games

A Jacksonville 10-year-old boy is recovering after a bullet from a drive-by shooting went through his bedroom window and hit him while he was playing video games, officers said.

Officers spoke with several neighbors on Jessica Lane Saturday, the day after the boy was wounded.

“I was watching TV and then I heard three gunshots and I immediately dialed 911,” neighbor Emmanuel Juanillo said.

What sounded like gunshots could be heard on footage from a neighbor’s surveillance camera a street over.

Officers said someone fired multiple rounds at a home during a drive-by just before 11 p.m.

The wounded boy needed surgery and was taken to the hospital after one of the bullets hit him, according to police.

Many neighbors wanted to know how the boy was doing the next day. Action News Jax went to his home to try to talk to his family but no one answered the door.

“I’m thinking I don’t want to raise my son in a neighborhood like this,” a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “I don’t want him sitting in the living room anymore watching TV by the window.”

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked anyone in the neighborhood with a surveillance system to review their footage for any cars driving away from the area after the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call it at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and receive a reward up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.



