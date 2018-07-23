  • Jacksonville officers identify man killed after reunion

    Jacksonville officers have identified the 21-year-old man killed after a reunion on Jacksonville's Eastside.

    Police said Lawrence Davis died after he was shot near 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. 

    Neighbors told Action News Jax that people who grew up on Jacksonville’s Eastside were having their annual reunion Saturday at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park – something they’ve been doing for years.

    The theme was "Stop the Violence."

    Neighbors said after the reunion, more and more people from outside the community started showing up.

    JSO said up to 1,000 people were in the area when they got a call about shots fired just before 10 p.m.

    Video posted to Facebook appears to show a woman running from the gunfire. JSO said dozens of rounds were fired.

    Officers found Davis with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, JSO said.

    They are searching for suspects in the shooting. 

    Action News Jax learned from the City of Jacksonville that the Martin Luther King Junior Foundation had a permit to use A. Philip Randolph Park Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

    Action News Jax is working to learn if JSO had extra officers in the area during the block party that ensued after the reunion.

    JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

    To remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $3,000 if your information leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

