Jacksonville officers identify man killed at block party

Jacksonville officers have identified the 21-year-old man killed during a block party.
Lawrence Davis died after he was shot near 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. on Saturday.
Related Headlines
Neighbors told Action News Jax that people who grew up on Jacksonville’s Eastside were having their annual reunion at the park – something they’ve been doing for years.
The theme was "Stop the Violence."
They said after the reunion, more and more people from outside the community started showing up.
Video posted to Facebook appears to show a woman running from the gunfire at the block party in Jacksonville.
Officers said up to 1,000 people were in the area when Davis was shot.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officers said.
Officers are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $3,000 if your information leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Evidence markers and bullet holes left behind on A Philip Randolph in #Jacksonville. Community members tell me what started out as a good time at a reunion ended with a man shot and killed @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/i2OkHq3QiB— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}