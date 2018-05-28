0 Jacksonville offices, facilities closed for Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

In observance of Memorial Day, the following city of Jacksonville government offices and facilities will be closed Monday, May 28.

Closures include:

City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.

Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St.

(The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and the Office of the Property Appraiser)

Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.

Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St.

Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.

Parks and Recreation Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks and Recreation Department

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.

Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office, 1809 Art Museum Drive

Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.

The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Jacksonville Public Library - Main library and all branches

Garbage, Yard Waste and Recycling Collection:

Solid waste residential collections will take place as regularly scheduled Monday, May 28.



630-CITY Call Center:

The office will be closed Monday, May 28, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 29. Citizens can submit a request for city service online anytime at 630CITY.coj.net.



Tennis Centers:

Tennis centers will be open on Monday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Pools:

Outdoor pools will be open Monday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Butler and Sandalwood pools are closed)

Cecil Aquatics pool is open Monday, May 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed noon – to 1 p.m.)



Huguenot Memorial Park:

Huguenot Memorial Park will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 28. Admissions gate closes for entry at 6 p.m. Camping and shelter rentals are not available at this time.



Periodically, Huguenot Memorial Park managers must implement limited beach parking plans in preparation for high tides or other natural occurrences which could cause beach and/or park closures if maximum vehicle capacity is reached. Park-goers are always encouraged to check conditions before visiting the park by calling (904) 255-4255 or visiting www.jaxparks.com.



Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park:

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will maintain regular hours Monday, May 28 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.). Park day-users and campground visitors may enter from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. All but permitted campers and their authorized visitors with passes must depart by 8 p.m. Camping reservations close at 7:30 p.m. daily. Only campers with prepaid reservations can gain access from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. People without a prepaid pass waiting for them will not be admitted after 7:30 p.m. All campers must check-in by 9 p.m. and have tents and recreational vehicles set up by 9:30 p.m. After 9 p.m., no one may enter to set up on a campsite.

