Jacksonville police: 25-year-old man shot in Harborview area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the Harborview area of Northwest Jacksonville on Thursday morning.
Police were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to Baptist North Hospital to respond to reports of someone shot, JSO Sgt. Bruce Baker said.
JSO actually found the victim at UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries. He told police he was shot in the 2500 block of Clyde Drive.
The victim told police that he was shot while walking down the street and was then driven to the hospital.
Police said investigators are still working to determine the motive in the shooting and they are looking for a dark, late model car in connection with the shooting.
Anyone who has any information in this case is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
