Jacksonville police investigate aggravated battery in New Town

Police are investigating an aggravated battery Thursday in the New Town section of Jacksonville.
Investigators are at the scene at the 1400 block of Windle Street responding to a report of a person who was cut.
A source tells Action News Jax the person was possibly stabbed in the throat.
The victim was taken to the hospital and we're working to determine their condition.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, watch CBS47 at Noon and follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for the latest updates.
JSO at the scene of an aggravated battery on Windle Street. Victim was cut and taken to hospital. No word on victim’s condition right now @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/PLYIpyKcGi— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) April 26, 2018
Crime scene unit van just arrived. Two homes have been roped off @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #ANjaxBREAKING pic.twitter.com/uMCivrZaaD— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) April 26, 2018
