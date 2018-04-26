  • Jacksonville police investigate aggravated battery in New Town

    Police are investigating an aggravated battery Thursday in the New Town section of Jacksonville. 

    Investigators are at the scene at the 1400 block of Windle Street responding to a report of a person who was cut.

    A source tells Action News Jax the person was possibly stabbed in the throat. 

    The victim was taken to the hospital and we're working to determine their condition.

