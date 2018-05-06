Several, including 4-year-old, injured in officer-involved crash in Jacksonville

Police are investigating a Saturday crash involving an officer in the Harborview section of Jacksonville.
At about 4:23 p.m., an officer was on the way to a call and had made a left turn on Gibson Avenue. JSO said the cruiser hit a Camero at Soutel Drive and Gibson Avenue.
Video from the scene of the police involved traffic crash at Soutel/Gibson. Driver of Camaro transported with serious injuries. All other occupants and officer were transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/O4fuJiKKSl— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 5, 2018
The Camero driver, and two passengers, includeding a four-year-old, and the officer were taken to a hospital.
While the Camero passengers have minor injuries, the driver has serious injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
#RIGHTNOW We’re on the scene of a JSO officer-involved car collision on Soutel Dr & Gibson Ave. We aren’t allowed to get much closer than this, but you can the white Camaro with the door open. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wfOq9OkTxo— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 5, 2018
#JSO is working an officer involved traffic crash at Soutel/Gibson. All individuals from both vehicles transported to a hospital. PIO Bujeda will address the media shortly. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 5, 2018
