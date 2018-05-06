  • Several, including 4-year-old, injured in officer-involved crash in Jacksonville

    Police are investigating a Saturday crash involving an officer in the Harborview section of Jacksonville. 

    At about 4:23 p.m., an officer was on the way to a call and had made a left turn on Gibson Avenue. JSO said the cruiser hit a Camero at Soutel Drive and Gibson Avenue. 

    The Camero driver, and two passengers, includeding a four-year-old, and the officer were taken to a hospital.

    While the Camero passengers have minor injuries, the driver has serious injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

