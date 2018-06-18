  • Jacksonville police investigating deadly shooting on Southside Boulevard

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Southside Estates.

    Officers responded to the 2200 block of Southside Boulevard at approximately 1:40 a.m., and found a black male dead inside a 4-door silver vehicle.

    Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound when someone began shooting, causing the driver to lose control of the car.

    The vehicle crossed a median and ended up in the northbound lane of the Southside service road.

    The driver of the vehicle began screaming out, trying to get help and was able to flag down a passerby who gave him a ride to Memorial hospital.

    Authorities say the driver has non-life threatening injuries.

    The passenger in the car was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    JSO has no suspect information at this time. 

