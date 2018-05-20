Jacksonville police investigating death off Moncrief Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a death near West Moncrief Road and Ken Knight Drive.
JSO said a person has been shot in that area and a homicide unit was headed to the scene.
#JSO is working a person shot at W. Moncrief Road and E. Ken Knight Drive. Homicide Unit is enroute to the scene. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 20, 2018
Police will be holding a briefing on the investigation, but the time has not been set yet.
