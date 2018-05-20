  • Jacksonville police investigating death off Moncrief Road

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a death near West Moncrief Road and Ken Knight Drive.

    JSO said a person has been shot in that area and a homicide unit was headed to the scene.

    Police will be holding a briefing on the investigation, but the time has not been set yet.

