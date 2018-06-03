Jacksonville police investigating murder on Ella Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed early Friday morning on Ella Street.
Antonia English, 38, was found between two abandoned homes and later died at the hospital, JSO said.
A local transgender advocate tells Action News Jax that the victim is actually a transgender woman named Antash'a English.
Action News Jax has requested to police report to get more details on the case.
Anyone with any information about this murder is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 for tips that lead to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}