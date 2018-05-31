  • Jacksonville police investigating reported bomb threat at Walmart on Lem Turner Road

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said all lanes of the 12100 block of Lem Turner Road from Interstate 295 to Walmart are closed due to police activity.

    Police are investigating a reported bomb threat. Witnesses tell Action News Jax that the Walmart has been evacuated.

    JSO said it is responding to a reported suspicious package in the area.

    The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said due to the police activity, buses will diverted from adjacent bus stops and all JTA buses are being detoured between Dunn Avenue and Interstate 295.

