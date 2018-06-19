Jacksonville police investigating reported death in Ortega Farms

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of an undetermined death in the 5500 block of 101st Street in Ortega Farms.
Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 5:10 p.m.
Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 5:10 p.m.
JSO investigating a death on the Westside off 101st. Neighbors tell me they haven’t heard anything @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5kQLMuOfZB— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 19, 2018
This is the closest we can get to the scene because the street is blocked off @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/N3BVgwp441— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 19, 2018
Officer walking with brown paper evidence bags at the scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ysHKkFXwDH— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 19, 2018
