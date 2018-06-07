Jacksonville police: Man killed woman in fight over money

A man is accused of killing a woman Saturday in Jacksonville during a fight about money.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of 21-year-old Javarius Jackson.
JSO just releasing new information about a homicide on West 15th St. involving Danica Odoms on Saturday, June 2nd.— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 7, 2018
JSO says Javarius Jackson is facing a second degree murder charge for her death. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/A4M0tH51yn
Jackson is accused of killing Danica Odoms on Saturday and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
Police were called to West 13th and Janette streets in Durkeeville on Saturday afternoon.
JSO says Jackson & Odoms did know each other prior to the shooting. Lt. Waldrup says they got into an argument over money, which led to Jackson shooting Odoms. @ActionNewsJax— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 7, 2018
Odoms' body was found on West 15th Street.
Investigators said the two knew each other before the fatal shooting.
Action News Jax is still working to learn what type of relationship they had.
Jackson is in the Duval County Jail without bond.
JSO says Javarius Jackson was arrested on Wednesday.— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 7, 2018
He was interviewed by homicide detectives and he did not admit to the murder and was booked into the jail. @ActionNewsJax
I also asked JSO if this incident was related to the other shooting that happened, about a mile-and-half away on Stuart Street, on Saturday. But they say they don’t believe the shootings are related. @ActionNewsJax— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 7, 2018
