Jacksonville police: Man killed woman in fight over money

    A man is accused of killing a woman Saturday in Jacksonville during a fight about money.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of 21-year-old Javarius Jackson.

    Jackson is accused of killing Danica Odoms on Saturday and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

    Police were called to West 13th and Janette streets in Durkeeville on Saturday afternoon.

    Odoms' body was found on West 15th Street.

    Investigators said the two knew each other before the fatal shooting.

    Action News Jax is still working to learn what type of relationship they had.

    Jackson is in the Duval County Jail without bond.

