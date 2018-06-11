0 Jacksonville police: Man takes cash register from Walmart, tries to carjack 2 people at knifepoint

A man was arrested Friday after he took a cash register drawer from the Walmart at River City Marketplace and then tried to carjack two people at knifepoint.

Christopher Raymond Hill, 36, was arrested on charges of strong arm robbery, carjacking with firearm or deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trespassing, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office online inmate information search.

Investigators found the incident began when Hill went into the Walmart liquor store and asked if he could have change for a $20. Hill was told by the cashier he would have to buy something and he then bought a pack of cigarettes.

The cashier, LaToya King, spoke with Action News Jax about the incident. She said she didn't think twice of Hill, who was dressed in bright orange, until she opened her cash register.

"When I did that, he leaped over the counter and he grabbed my hand and I was like, 'Sir, what are you doing?'" King said.

Once the register was open, Hill grabbed the register and ran out of the store, according to a JSO arrest report.

A witness saw Hill get into a silver Ford SUV, but it did not appear to start, so he got out and ran.

Police said Hill approached a man who was sitting in the parking lot near Supercuts. Hill asked the man for a ride and the man refused.

"I turned the ignition off, grabbed my keys, opened the door and boom, there he was," Scott Reardean said.

According to the report, Hill put the cash register in the Reardean's truck bed and pulled a knife, cutting Reardean on the hands and leg, the arrest report said.

"I was bascially just doing this, trying to get the knife off me, and he's like, trying to pull me and he yanked my shirt and ripped it all up," Reardean said.

Reardean said to Action News Jax that he was able to grab his pistol from his truck and pointed it at Hill, who then ran away toward Starbucks.

Hill ran to the car of a woman who was in line at the Starbucks drive-through. She told police she rolled down her passenger's side window to see what he wanted and she said Hill opened her door and got into the car.

The woman said Hill told her to drive because someone was chasing him. She told police she tried to push him out of the vehicle and he would not get out. According to the report, she was in fear for her life, so she got out of her car to to get her Ruger pistol out of her trunk.

Hill got out of the car and came toward her. She said she pointed her pistol at him and he ran away.

When police arrived, they found Hill had barricaded himself inside the bathroom at Supercuts, but he came out when officers ordered him to.

According to the report, Hill told police, "The reason I was running and did this was because somebody was after me."

King said she is still shocked about what happened, but she said she's glad Hill is behind bars.

"Now I know he's locked up and he can't do this to anyone else again," King said.

As of Monday morning, Hill was still in the Duval County Jail being held on a bond of $91,512. His next court date is set for July 2.

