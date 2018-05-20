Jacksonville police responding to crash with injuries on I-95 at 8th Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a crash with injuries on Interstate 95 southbound at 8th Street.
Southbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash, but have since re-opened.
Action News Jax is working to get more information about the extent of the injuries in the crash. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 6:30 for updates.
