0 Teen shot on 103rd Street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

RELATED: Rapper says he was shot eight times near St. Johns Town Center

A juvenile boy was shot Thursday in the 6000 block of 103rd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach and taken to UF Health. JSO said he was in surgery.

A witness says she was trying to pick up her child nearby and happened upon the scene. A black sedan was possibly involved, JSO said.

"He got up for a second and I seen the bullet wound and he passed out again," the witness said. "So I was like, 'He needs to go to the ER."

The witness said the victim told her, "Ma'am, please don't let me die."

"I just didn't want to be caught in the crossfire while i'm trying to pick my kid up," the witness said.

#JSO is working a reported person shot in the 6600 block of 103rd Street. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 7, 2018

Action News Jax's Danielle Avitable was on scene discovered there were three separate areas of investigation and witnesses said they heard up to six gunshots.

A neighbor told us, a teen was running down the road saying, "There's a gun."

Action News Jax is working to get more information. Refresh this page and follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for updates.

Neighbors tell me they heard up to 6 gunshots @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vY3NwVjEeq — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.