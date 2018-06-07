  • Teen shot on 103rd Street in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    A juvenile boy was shot Thursday in the 6000 block of 103rd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.  

    The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach and taken to UF Health. JSO said he was in surgery.

    A witness says she was trying to pick up her child nearby and happened upon the scene. A black sedan was possibly involved, JSO said. 

    "He got up for a second and I seen the bullet wound and he passed out again," the witness said. "So I was like, 'He needs to go to the ER."

    The witness said the victim told her, "Ma'am, please don't let me die."

    "I just didn't want to be caught in the crossfire while i'm trying to pick my kid up," the witness said.

    Action News Jax's Danielle Avitable was on scene discovered there were three separate areas of investigation and witnesses said they heard up to six gunshots.

    A neighbor told us, a teen was running down the road saying, "There's a gun."

