  • Jacksonville police responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in Lackawanna.

    JSO said it is investigating a reported undetermined death in the 300 block of King Street.

    A neighbor tells Action News Jax's Amber Krycka she heard 15 shots fired.

    Action News Jax is working to learn if anyone was injured.

