Jacksonville police search for missing 9-year-old boy

The search is on for a missing 9-year-old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Keshawn Taylor ran away from his home W. 32nd Street to avoid being disciplined by his father, police said.
Taylor was last seen wearing a Batman hoodie, a navy blue T-shirt and a blue "school uniform type pants," according to the JSO.
This is 9-year-old Keshawn. His family tells me he took off around 3pm and was last seen on Golfair Blvd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pjd93RNewH— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 4, 2018
