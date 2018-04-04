  • Jacksonville police search for missing 9-year-old boy

    Updated:

    The search is on for a missing 9-year-old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

    Keshawn Taylor ran away from his home W. 32nd Street  to avoid being disciplined by his father, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Taylor was last seen wearing a Batman hoodie, a navy blue T-shirt and a blue "school uniform type pants," according to the JSO. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest. Download our news app to receive updates on this breaking news.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police search for missing 9-year-old boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duval County Democratic Party, Executive Committee share opinion on John…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida General Baptist Convention outline next steps of day modern…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Termites found in a St. Johns County high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man walks away from Jacksonville mental health facility, located…