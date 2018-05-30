0 Missing baby found safe, Jacksonville police still searching for her father

UPDATE, 5/20/18, 2:38 p.m.: Aroyal Bennett has been found safe, Jacksonville police said.

She was left with a family member. Police said they are still searching for her father, 29-year-old Antonio Bennett.

Original story below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 7-month-old Aroyal Bennett.

Police believe the child may be in the company of her father Antonio Bennett, 29, and could be traveling in a white, 4-door 2006 Chevy Impala with a Florida tag BYT T53.

Aroyal's mother told authorities she and Bennett became involved in an altercation that led to him leaving the residence in the 800 block of Broward Road with the child.

The father is wanted for crimes unrelated to the missing baby, police said.

Aroyal was last seen wearing a red, white and blue skirt and a blue top with red, white and blue ruffled collar. Bennett was last seen wearing a black tank top and light blue shorts and black shoes.

Aroyal is described as a black girl with brown eyes and brown hair and weighs about 19 pounds.

The father is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is said to be 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Antonio Bennett or Aroyal Bennett is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

