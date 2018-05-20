Jacksonville police searching for missing man with dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with dementia.
Richard Eugene Barrineau, 82, is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Canadian PD” on it, blue jeans, and a baseball cap with “Korean Vet” on it.
Police responded to the 7600 block of India Avenue around 4 p.m. to investigate Barrineau's disappearance. He recently had heart surgery and is diagnosed with dementia, police said.
He left his home at 5:30 a.m. Saturday without anyone knowing. The victim is driving a 2013 bronze Hyundai Accent with Florida tag ACXL71.
Police said Barrineau was last seen at Atlantic Self Storage located at 10916 Atlantic Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday. An active search is ongoing at this time.
Anyone who knows Barrineau's whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him or the vehicle since 6:00 p.m. Saturday is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
