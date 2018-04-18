Jacksonville police arrest man connected to robbery at Arlington Community First Credit Union

April 18, 2018 update: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man involved in the robbery of a Community First Credit Union in Arlington. The suspect is 38-year-old Shawn Elder.
The Sheriff's Office said Nassau County deputies found him walking along the interstate.
Related Headlines
Community First Credit Union bank robbery suspect arrested! Shawn Elder, 38 is behind bars. First Coast Crime Stoppers tips led to him getting identified. Nassau County SO found him walking along the interstate. Teamwork cleaning up the streets! @FCCrimeStop @NCSO_FL pic.twitter.com/mQuqKLIAHD— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 18, 2018
Original story from April 14, 2018:
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery on Saturday afternoon.
The robbery occurred at 1:45 p.m. at the Community First Credit Union in the 7600 Block of Merrill Road.
According to police, the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller, passing a note demanding money.
JSO said the teller complied with the demand and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}