  • Jacksonville police search for driver in hit and run on Lem Turner Road

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-crash that left a woman injured late Thursday night.

    Officers were dispatched to the crash in the 9500 block of Lem Turner Road around 9:43 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators determined that a dark-colored four-door car and a dark-colored SUV were involved in the crash, but the driver of the SUV was no longer at the scene of the crash by the time officers arrived.

    The woman, who was driving the four-door car, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police search for driver in hit and run on Lem Turner Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Town Center Parkway shooting: 1 of 3 teens killed played football at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dolphin found dead near Mayport Jetties, FWC investigating

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO investigating boy shot near a day care in Wesconnett, Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville doctor resigns amid accusations he recorded women in bathroom