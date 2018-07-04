0 Jacksonville police searching for robber targeting shoppers

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it is searching for a robber who is targeting older women as they are leaving stores.

On June 28 around 10:40 p.m., a 78-year-old man was walking out of the Walmart located at 6830 Normandy Blvd. when the unknown thief ran up behind him in the parking lot and snatched a bag out of her hand, according to a JSO report.

According to police, the bag contained a checkbook and the thief fled north through the parking lot toward Normandy Blvd.

On July 2 around 11:30 p.m., a 62-year-old woman was loading her car with groceries in the parking lot of the Walmart at 8808 Beach Blvd. when the suspect ran up behind her and attempted to snatch a purse off her left arm.

The purse was caught on the victim's arm, so the robber threw her on the ground, breaking the victim's hand, police said.

JSO said the victim was transported to a hospital, and the assailant was unsuccessful in taking the purse.

Witnesses told JSO the robber ran toward Beach Blvd. and got in a white sedan.

Anyone who knows any information about this robber is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email the department at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $3,000 if your information leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

