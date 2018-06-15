  • Jacksonville police: Sexual battery suspect arrested

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it has a sexual battery suspect in custody.

    JSO posted on its social media channels on Monday, asking for the public's help in locating Shateak Jones, 30.

    Action News Jax has learned Jones has a lengthy criminal history including armed robbery, theft and battery on law enforcement.

    Mike Vartanian, the co-owner of the Seasoned Crab House on Leon Road, told Action News Jax that one of his customers spotted Jones.

    "I'm like, no way, so I ran inside, grabbed my phone. Called 911 and we followed the guy in the car while I'm on the phone with police," Vartanian said.

