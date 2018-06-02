Jacksonville police: Young man shot while walking down the street on the Westside

Police are investigating after a young man was shot while walking down the street in the 7600 block of Melissa Court on Saturday afternoon.
#RIGHTNOW We we’re on the scene of what JSO is reporting as an aggravated battery here in the 7600 block of N. Melissa Court. I’m working to learn how many people were hurt, and how. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WiNvbPBAFL— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 2, 2018
Related Headlines
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the young man has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are working to find out what happened, but said they are getting conflicting stories from neighbors.
JSO on scene just told me a young man was shot while walking down the block. He has non-life-threatening injuries. JSO trying to figure out what happened, but said they’re getting conflicting stories from neighbors.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pz1lXSa2JN— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 2, 2018
Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole saw two young men being put into the back of a police car. She is working to find out if they are being questioned or detained.
A few minutes ago, I just saw two young men put into the back of a police car in relation to the shooting here on Melissa Court. No word yet on if they are being questioned or detained. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/W3DYvMlRwf— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}