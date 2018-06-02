  • Jacksonville police: Young man shot while walking down the street on the Westside

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Police are investigating after a young man was shot while walking down the street in the 7600 block of Melissa Court on Saturday afternoon.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the young man has non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police are working to find out what happened, but said they are getting conflicting stories from neighbors.

    Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole saw two young men being put into the back of a police car. She is working to find out if they are being questioned or detained.

