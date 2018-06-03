Two boats crashed during the Jacksonville Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital.
Units are responding to an overturned boat near Memorial Park....there are multiple injuries with at least one being serious.....more crews on the way— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 2, 2018
Powerboat P1 director told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan that it wasn't clear why the boats crashed during the third race of the day.
The boats involved were Frank and Al's Pizza and Rapid Building Solutions.
One of the boats flipped during the collision and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at least one person was seriously hurt.
Witnesses say these are the two boats that crashed during the #Jacksonville Grand Prix. They say 3 people were hurt @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hlSQckEtty— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
Race coordinators did not have information about the racers' conditions shortly after the crash and did not respond to calls and texts for updates.
The remaining races Saturday were canceled.
Powerboat P1 director tells me 4 people were taken to the hospital after two boats collided during one of the races. Race coordinators are waiting for an update from the hospital @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uJfHsZIjw8— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
He says the two boats involved were not out of #Jacksonville. Races for the rest of the day are canceled @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/bENpZYTDaE— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
