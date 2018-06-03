  • Power boat crash sends 4 racers to the hospital in Jacksonville

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Two boats crashed during the Jacksonville Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital.

    Powerboat P1 director told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan that it wasn't clear why the boats crashed during the third race of the day.

    The boats involved were Frank and Al's Pizza and Rapid Building Solutions.

    One of the boats flipped during the collision and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at least one person was seriously hurt.

    Race coordinators did not have information about the racers' conditions shortly after the crash and did not respond to calls and texts for updates.

    The remaining races Saturday were canceled.

