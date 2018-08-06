0 Jacksonville Public Library presents 'Jacksonville: A Tale of My City' exhibit

The Jacksonville Public Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the city’s consolidation with an exhibit titled “Jacksonville: A Tale of My City.”

The exhibit features photographs from 13 local photographers of the city’s history and different locations.

The pictures include shots of sit-ins from the civil rights movement, images of the Main Street Bridge and depictions of everyday life in different communities.

The photographs date back to the 1960s.

Walter Thomas spoke about watching his neighborhood struggle.

Thomas described his neighborhood as a once-prominent community, but watched it whither away into vacant homes over time.

He spoke about seeing his neighborhood in the pictures.

“But to see it captured like this, it makes it better. I can appreciate it more,” Thomas said.

Some of the photographs are for sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation.

The exhibit is four stories and will continue through Oct. 21.

