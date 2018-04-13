  • Jacksonville roofing company to build roofs for families in need

    A Jacksonville roofing company is offering to build roofs for local families in need. 

    Reliant Roofing is providing three families in need with the roofs, and the company is now accepting nominations in their Every Shingle Heart initiative. 

    This is the second year the company is doing the initiative. Reliant Roofing is the same company that helped a homeowner get a roof fixed after an Action News Jax investigation

    The roofing company said it will announce the winning families in August.

    To nominate a family, visit Reliant Roofing's website by clicking here.  

