0 Jacksonville Sharks player arrested following "altercation" between teams

A defensive end with the Jacksonville Sharks arena football team has been arrested for an incident following the team’s game in Columbus, Georgia. The team says that on Saturday night, Leon Mackey fired a gun in to the air in a parking lot at the Columbus Civic Center.

The team says there was an altercation between the two teams, during which the gun was fired. The Sharks had lost to the Columbus Lions 41-51, dropping their record to 1-2. Mackey was arrested by the Columbus Police Department for discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct.

The arrest report says, after Mackey was taken in to custody, he said “it was an accident” and that the other team had been talking down to him.

The Sharks say Mackey has been suspended by the National Arena League, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“The Sharks organization and the National Arena League do not condone or approve of Mr. Mackey’s decision to utilize or carry a weapon during a team function, but do believe Mr. Mackey has a right to due process and is innocent until convicted of any charge,” says a statement from the team.

We’re further told the Sharks and the National Arena League are reviewing all policies relating to travel and arena security. Mackey joined the Sharks in October 2017, for his fifth year of arena football.

In 2015, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and participated in Rookie Mini-Camp and Training Camp.

