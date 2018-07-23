Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction 10 vehicles

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is auctioning off 10 vehicles during the next week.
The auction will take place between Tuesday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 31 on www.govdeals.com.
JSO said the property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706.
Each item will be sold to the highest bidder.
Property to be auctioned:
2005 Toyota Sienna
2008 Kawasaki ATV
2008 Volvo XC90
2005 Porsche Cayenne
2006 BMW 330
2004 Scion XB
2008 Chrysler Sebring
2005 Chevrolet Colorado
2015 Chevrolet Silverado
2007 Ford Edge
All items are sold as-is and carry no warranty. Payment will be conducted through www.govdeals.com.
NEED A CAR? @JSOPIO has 10 forfeited vehicles up for auction during the next week, including a Porsche: https://t.co/jTt8X5Y3gM pic.twitter.com/ddIvWNvJNr— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) July 23, 2018
