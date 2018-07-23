  • Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction 10 vehicles

    By: Action News Jax

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is auctioning off 10 vehicles during the next week.

    The auction will take place between Tuesday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 31 on www.govdeals.com.

    JSO said the property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706. 

    Each item will be sold to the highest bidder. 

    Property to be auctioned:
    2005 Toyota Sienna 
    2008 Kawasaki ATV 
    2008 Volvo XC90 
    2005 Porsche Cayenne
    2006 BMW 330 
    2004 Scion XB 
    2008 Chrysler Sebring
    2005 Chevrolet Colorado 
    2015 Chevrolet Silverado 
    2007 Ford Edge

    All items are sold as-is and carry no warranty. Payment will be conducted through www.govdeals.com.

