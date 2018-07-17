0 Jacksonville substitute teacher dies during investigation of inappropriate touching accusation

A substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student at a Jacksonville middle school died during the investigation.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mayport Middle School substitute teacher Mike Dylan Joseph’s death as a suicide.

Action News Jax uncovered the development after following up with Duval County Pubic Schools about the outcome of the investigation, which began in May.

Joseph died days after Duval County School Police began its investigation.

He was 23.

.@DuvalSchools Police report says student reported substitute teacher touched him inappropriately in classroom, gave him sexual hug from behind & made comments about his body. The 23-year-old was found dead days later. #ANJaxInvestigates at 5 on CBS47 https://t.co/ElkzzG9Gwq pic.twitter.com/LrL2WJF8M9 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) July 17, 2018

The Sheriff’s Office incident report said a park ranger found Joseph’s body in a running car in a parking lot by the beach on Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

Mayport Middle School parents received a phone message from Principal Katrina McCray the following week.

“I am saddened to call you this evening to report the unexpected passing of one of our instructional team members over the weekend,” McCray said in the message. “I’m sorry to bring you this difficult news. But I do want to keep you informed so that you can be prepared to have appropriate discussions and support your child at home.”

The Duval County School Police report said a male student reported that “Mr. Joe” touched him inappropriately in a classroom, gave him a sexual hug from behind and made comments about his body.

DCPS spokesperson Laureen Ricks said school police stopped the investigation.

“It is typical, unless there are other suspects linked to that case,” Action News Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson. “The main person that you’re trying to seek prosecution on and conviction is deceased now, so that ultimately clears the case.”

Mayport Middle students and parents left comments on an obituary website for Joseph.

“He was my favorite teacher,” wrote one student.

An Action News Jax Investigation in May uncovered the principal misinformed parents in a letter about the investigation. McCray wrote that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was conducting a thorough investigation when, in fact, no one had even called JSO.

.@ActionNewsJax has uncovered that a substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student at #Mayport Middle died during the investigation. His death is being investigated as a suicide. #ANJaxInvestigates at 5 on CBS47: https://t.co/ElkzzG9Gwq pic.twitter.com/Z71X35nu1b — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) July 17, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.