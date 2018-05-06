Jacksonville sushi restaurant cited for mislabeling fish, rodent droppings

>>STORY: Teacher overcoming rare disorder that made her 'smell like a fish'
A Jacksonville sushi restaurant was temporarily closed after mislabeling fish and for rodent droppings.
Fuji Sushi on Commerce Drive was cited for mislabeling escolar, a fish that could possibly make you sick, as white tuna.
In addition, health inspectors found at least 33 rodent droppings and raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food.
The restaurant was temporarily closed.
At Hook Fish and Chicken located on Myrtle Avenue, inspectors cited the restaurant for 63 rodent droppings in the dry storage area, raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food and operating with an expired license. It was also temporarily closed.
In the Riverside area, Tamarind Thai was temporarily closed after an inspector found 7 live roaches.
The restaurant was also cited for having potentially hazardous food temperatures and a wall soiled with black debris in the dishwashing area.
