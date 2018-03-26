0 Jacksonville SWAT team responds after man barricades himself in Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A standoff with the SWAT team ended peacefully after an armed man barricaded himself in an Arlington home Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to a home on the 2900 block Oak Cove Lane in response to a domestic disturbance between the man, his wife and a family member

Police said the man showed a weapon and threatened his spouse and the family member.

The woman and family member were able to get out of the house and call police.

Once police arrived to the home, the man locked himself in the house and refused to cooperate, police said.

The man was armed at the time and verbally threatened the officers who were trying to get him out of the house during the standoff.

Patrol officers surrounded the house and evacuated people from the nearby residences as a precaution.

The responding SWAT team was able to get the man out of the house and to surrender his weapon.

Police reported no injuries during the SWAT standoff.

The man was arrested and is being booked into the Duval County Jail as investigators work to recover any weapons in the house.

#JSO SWAT call out on Oakcove Lane is over. Suspect is in custody. Suspect was wanted for a domestic violence aggravated battery incident involving a gun. Suspect barricaded himself in his home and houses around the house were evacuated. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

