0 Jacksonville teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The local teacher accused of sending explicit images of young children to an undercover agent online has now pleaded guilty.

We first told you earlier this year that Jeremy Clark was arrested after his Ponte Vedra home was searched by the FBI. Clark was a teacher at First Coast High School at the time of his arrest, and we’ve reached out to Duval County Public Schools to check his current employment status.

Clark initially pleaded not guilty, but changed that during a Friday hearing in federal court.

Investigators say Clark responded to an internet bulletin board message. Using the username LLcooljack1973, he then messaged with an undercover FBI agent and sent a link containing images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Clark has been in custody since his arrest.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the day.

