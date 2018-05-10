Jacksonville teen who beat grandmother to death over beer gets 20 years in prison

RELATED: Daughter of Jacksonville grandma killed by grandson over beer had abusive history
Dylan Broughman, the Jacksonville teen who was jailed after beating his grandmother to death, pled guilty Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder.
As part of a negotiated agreement, Broughman will spend 20 in the Florida prison system for the murder of Joyce Courson in 2016.
Courson, 69, was punched in the face in Oct. 2016 when she hid Broughman’s beer while he was in the shower.
According to a police report, Broughman pushed Courson to the ground, held her down, kicked her and punched her in the face. Courson died a week later.
Broughman's mother, Tracey Broughman, maintained that her son, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was not directly responsible for his death.
“He didn’t actually kill her, her heart stopped," Broughman said "That’s what caused her death. We took her off life support.”
Broughman will be credited for the nearly trwo years he spent in jail after the murder.
On the neglect charge, he will serve one year of house arrest followed by two years of probation.
