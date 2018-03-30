Jacksonville The Loop, Little Caesar closed due to roaches, rodent droppings

Several popular restaurant chains in Jacksonville temporarily closed down due to roaches and rodent droppings.
This week, The Loop, a popular local restaurant chain, had one of its locations temporarily closed for the first time in three decades.
At the Neptune Beach location, health inspectors found 19 live roaches under a sink, freezer and ice machine as well as 17 dead roaches by an ice machine, backdoor and dish rack. Inspectors also noted live flying insects in the kitchen.
The restaurant failed numerous inspections and was temporarily closed.
“We must regain the trust of the fine guests in Neptune Beach,” The Loop’s CEO and Founder Mike Schneider told Action News Jax, “and look at our systems to see what we can do be better in the future.”
Meantime, the Little Caesars on the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard was cited for 18 live roaches behind a baseboard, two dead roaches behind a prep table and cooler gaskets with slimy mold like build-up. The location was temporarily closed.
Inspectors at 23 Flavors on Confederate Point Road discovered more than 200 rodent droppings on the prep kitchen floor, roach droppings on a clean dish shelf, plus three small roaches and four egg sacs. It was temporarily closed.
