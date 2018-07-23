Jacksonville trooper arrests 'older' Clay County bank robbery suspect

A Jacksonville trooper arrested an 'older' man accused of robbing a bank in Clay County Monday, authorities said.
Florida Highway Patrol's Jacksonville division posted photos of the arrest on Twitter, saying "Good guys - 1, Bad guys - 0. Bank robber caught."
Good guys - 1, Bad guys - 0.
Bank robber caught.
Great example of effective interagency communication.
According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into the Bank of America at 29 Blanding Blvd. just after 10 a.m. with a note. Deputies say he implied he had a weapon.
The sheriff's office said deputies quickly relayed a description of the suspect to other agencies.
A quick response from deputies, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the community led to the man being captured within just a few minutes, the sheriff's office said.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped him near I-10 and I-295.
Deputies recovered some of the cash and the note involved in the robbery, the sheriff's office said.
