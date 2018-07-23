  • Jacksonville trooper arrests 'older' Clay County bank robbery suspect

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    A Jacksonville trooper arrested an 'older' man accused of robbing a bank in Clay County Monday, authorities said.

    Florida Highway Patrol's Jacksonville division posted photos of the arrest on Twitter, saying "Good guys - 1, Bad guys - 0. Bank robber caught."

    According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into the Bank of America at 29 Blanding Blvd. just after 10 a.m. with a note. Deputies say he implied he had a weapon.

    The sheriff's office said deputies quickly relayed a description of the suspect to other agencies.

    A quick response from deputies, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the community led to the man being captured within just a few minutes, the sheriff's office said.

    A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped him near I-10 and I-295.

    Deputies recovered some of the cash and the note involved in the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

