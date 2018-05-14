0 Area of low pressure to bring heavy rain to Jacksonville area

An area of low pressure has the potential to develop and is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Jacksonville area this week.

The area low pressure has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico into Florida during the next five days.

Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, the system will bring significant and much-needed rainfall to the Jacksonville area.

Duval and St. Johns County are expected to get between three and four inches of rain, possibly more.

