  • Area of low pressure to bring heavy rain to Jacksonville area

    Updated:

    INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track storms in your area

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: Get alerts right on your phone

    An area of low pressure has the potential to develop and is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Jacksonville area this week.

    The area low pressure has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico into Florida during the next five days.  

    Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, the system will bring significant and much-needed rainfall to the Jacksonville area.

    Duval and St. Johns County are expected to get between three and four inches of rain, possibly more.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Area of low pressure to bring heavy rain to Jacksonville area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, woman dead, child survives water rescue off St. Simons Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested during The Players after he reportedly slaps kid at TPC Sawgrass

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stabbed 2 adult children, set fire to home in Jacksonville's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, 2 kids killed in I-95 crash with alligator remembered at…