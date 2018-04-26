0 Jacksonville woman accused of reckless driving, DUI in interstate construction zone

A Jacksonville woman faces multiple charges, including a DUI, after police say she tried to speed through an active construction zone site early Tuesday.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer was conducting a rolling road block at a construction zone at I-95 northbound at University Boulevard when a white four-door car passed all traffic, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The car had passed three police cars that had their emergency equipment activated, the report said.

The officer reported the vehicle traveling at 60 mph as it passed patrol vehicles, and then accelerating to 100 mph in the 45 mph construction zone as it pulled away from the road block.

According to the officer, the driver was speeding toward construction workers. The officer began to pursue the car.

The report said the car accelerated to 110 mph as the officer pursued the driver. The car stopped because construction equipment was blocking the road.

The officer approached the car and opened a door to find the woman, identified as 24-year-old Savannah Lee Storie, sitting in the driver's seat, the report said.

The officer told Storie to turn off the engine, but he noted that she stared blankly at him. Storie was told to get out but she reportedly did not comply.

The officer tried to pull Storie out of the car twice by her wrist but she pulled away, according to the report.

The woman broke free of the officer's grip, put the car in drive and started driving toward construction workers, the officer reported.

The officer reached into her car to put it into park. She hit the gas while the officer grabbed the ignition key and turned off the car. The car rolled to a stop on the right shoulder.

The officer removed her from the car, and told her to get on the ground, but she did not comply. He had to put the woman in a total appendage restraint in order to arrest her.

The officer said he could smell a strong alcoholic odor coming from her breath.

While in custody, the woman reportedly banged her head several times in order to hurt herself, and was taken to UF Health.

Storie was booked without being present.

Storie faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, reckless driving, unlawful speeding, driving under the influence and driving a vehicle without wearing a safety belt.

