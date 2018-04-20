Jacksonville woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Social Security Administration

A Jacksonville woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Social Security Administration.
Geraldine Lloyd is being named in a federal indictment, accused of stealing $61,340 from the SSA.
According to prosecutors, May 9, 2011, is when Lloyd began knowingly using someone else’s Social Security number while working with BMO Bank, One America Retirement Services and Insteel Industries Inc.
Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole called Lloyd’s last known phone number, but the line was disconnected. Cole then visited Lloyd's last known address in Sherwood Forest, but no one was home.
Lloyd is set to appear in court on Monday.
While identity theft has become a more common crime, there are ways you can protect your Social Security number:
- Check your credit report regularly for suspicious activity.
- Review credit card and bank account statements.
- Avoid sharing your Social Security number unless doing so is mandatory.
- Be smart about sharing personal details, such as your birthday or address, on social media.
- Don’t respond to unsolicited requests for personal information via phone or mail or online.
