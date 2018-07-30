0 Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of armed robbery

Monica Hutchinson, 38, of Jacksonville, was arrested Friday as a suspect in an armed gas station robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On July 22, police responded to a Circle K on Normandy Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to a police report released by JSO, Hutchinson walked into the gas station and pointed a gun at the cashier, waving it around several times.

The report says the cashier gave Hutchinson about $50 to $70 cash and that she set the gun on the counter when receiving the money.

The manager of the business gave police surveillance video showing Hutchinson getting out of the passenger side of a gray Kia and later getting back into the vehicle.

Witnesses described the robber as a white female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with dark brown hair, wearing a hat and sunglasses, appearing to be in her mid-40's and wearing a blue jacket and black legging pants with holes in them. The man stated it looked like she "previously had acne on her face and was a drug addict."

The report says the vehicle appeared to have damage on the front of the hood and right fender.

On Sunday, July 27, an officer patrolling the area of Cahoon Rd. and W Ramona Blvd. saw a vehicle matching that description, the report says.

The officer said the damage to the hood and right fender was very distinguishable, and recognized the vehicle from the multiple robberies.

The officer notified other units and conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, all occupants were detained.

The report says it should be noted that Hutchinson was detained wearing the same black leggings worn in the Circle K robbery, as seen on surveillance, and that they had a very distinctive design.

Hutchinson was arrested and charged for the armed robbery at the Circle K, and the other two people from the vehicle were arrested on local charges, the report says.

