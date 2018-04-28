Jacksonville woman dies while in custody, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after a female inmate died while in custody Saturday.
JSO said Lina Gail Odom, 29, was removed from her dorm at the pretrial detention facility early Saturday because she appeared to be in some type of medical distress.
Odom was taken to the medical clinic within the facility, but was then sent to a nearby hospital due to her declining health, police said.
JSO said the woman died after arriving at the hospital.
According to the jail log, Odom was set to be released Saturday.
Authorities are calling the incident an undetermined death that's in its early stages.
Investigators are saying they do not suspect foul play and there is no indication of a use of force incident involving the inmate and JSO personnel.
Odom was in custody for prostitution charges.
