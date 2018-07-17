0 Jacksonville woman says man swiped her debit card after she dropped it

A Jacksonville woman said a suspect went on a shopping spree with her debit card after she accidentally dropped it inside a Southside store.

The victim, who we’re not identifying since she works with a local law enforcement agency, said it happened Tuesday at the CVS on Southside Blvd.

Surveillance video shows a man in a blue shirt bend over and pick up what appears to be a debit card off the ground. It also shows the man try to hide the card underneath his arm and walk off.

“It’s disappointing when he had the opportunity to do the right thing, but chose to go and commit a crime,” the woman said.

She said within 20 minutes, the suspect had made two purchases for nearly $100.

“I can get a debit card back, the money back, it’s just the concept,” she said.

Action News Jax Dale Carson said it could happen to anyone.

“Florida is victim of a great many of these kinds of thing,” Carson said. “The way to avoid this problem is to be vigilant with your income, your money.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Florida is the fraud capital of the U.S.

In 2017, there were 208,443 fraud and other reports totaling $54.7 million in losses.

